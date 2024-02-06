Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.06. 1,775,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,107,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

