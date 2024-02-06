Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $1,419.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,522. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,421.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,446.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

View Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.