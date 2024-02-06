Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 212 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

VRTX stock traded down $12.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.32. 1,964,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

