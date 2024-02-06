Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 22,079 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Up 1.5 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.38. The company had a trading volume of 441,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,754. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.00.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.