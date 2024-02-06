Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 399 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.63. 1,092,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

