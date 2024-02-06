Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Shell by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

SHEL stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.