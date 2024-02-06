Siacoin Price Down 1% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Siacoin has a market cap of $492.90 million and $7.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,801.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00158309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00548838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00311412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00168065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,438,595,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,413,715,889 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

