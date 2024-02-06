Siacoin (SC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.60 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $484.70 million and $6.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,202.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157800 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.00544995 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009396 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00056943 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00257348 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00166855 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,439,255,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,414,366,588 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
