Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

