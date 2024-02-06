Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
