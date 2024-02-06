Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $1.95 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 120.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

