Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 64.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.850-12.100 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,751,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,010,000 after buying an additional 636,567 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

