Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 64.91% and a net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.850-12.100 EPS.

Shares of SPG opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 623,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

