Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 64.91% and a net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.850-12.100 EPS.
Shares of SPG opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 623,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
