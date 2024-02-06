Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

