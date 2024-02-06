SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $288.98 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $288.98 million and $48.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.81 or 0.99927034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00192780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003416 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,821,736.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28993598 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $39,647,053.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.