SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $43.70 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 41,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

