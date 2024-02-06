Sleepless AI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.37 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $138.31 million and $32.37 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.06858087 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,378,767.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

