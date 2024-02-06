Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,780 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Snap were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 383,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

