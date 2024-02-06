Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $215.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.84. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $220.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,610 shares of company stock valued at $106,731,324. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

