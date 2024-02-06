SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,151 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

