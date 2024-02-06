Solano Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,195 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.36. 963,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,984. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $177.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

