Solano Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 12.4% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after buying an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,426,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 1,136,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

