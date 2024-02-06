Solano Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Rumble accounts for approximately 0.0% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 69.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 18.2% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Rumble by 26.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rumble by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ RUM traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. 7,545,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,414,258. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Rumble Profile

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. Analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

