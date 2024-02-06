Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Solo Brands has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 249,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

