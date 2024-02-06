Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 198,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 276,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

