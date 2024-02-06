Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

