Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

