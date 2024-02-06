Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $244.23 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $246.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.