Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.