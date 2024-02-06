Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

