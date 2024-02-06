Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

