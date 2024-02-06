Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

