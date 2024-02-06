Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48,988 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,988 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Lovesac worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 15.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 192,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc acquired 88,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $2,251,521.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc bought 88,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,180,988.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

