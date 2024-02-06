Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 50,091 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 5,118,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,886,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 323,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.