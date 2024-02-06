Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $346.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.