Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

