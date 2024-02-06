Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TMO opened at $551.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.45 and its 200 day moving average is $514.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

