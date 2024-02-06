Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

