Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sonos worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Sonos stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -158.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

