Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of SHLE opened at C$8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.62 and a one year high of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$115.72 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.61.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
