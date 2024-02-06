Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SHLE opened at C$8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.62 and a one year high of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$115.72 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.61.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

