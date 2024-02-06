Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 19.2% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Sourceless has a market cap of $167.89 million and $389.42 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.47 or 0.99709356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00196596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799037 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,677.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.