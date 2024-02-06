Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

