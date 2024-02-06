Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 11,122 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

