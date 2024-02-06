Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,806 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 199.0% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,093,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $61.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

