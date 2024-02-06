Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $221.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

