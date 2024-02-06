Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

