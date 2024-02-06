Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

