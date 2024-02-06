Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 22,333 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $530.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

