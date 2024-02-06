Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBTP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 224,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000.

PBTP stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

