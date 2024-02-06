Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 33,600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 101,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 753,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 53,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

