Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 492 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.39.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

